Chief Justice gives Raila till Friday to state his case in writing

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has up to 1 p.m on Friday, August 25 to submit a written submission telling the Supreme Court judges why his petition challenging re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta should succeed.

Chief Justice David Maraga has also given Mr Kenyatta, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) and its chairman Wafula Chebukati up to 7 p.m of the same day to state why the Opposition’s petition should be thrown out.

Mr Kenyatta, IEBC and Mr Chebukati have been named as respondents in the case challenging the outcome of the August 8 polls.

“Should petitioners wish to file a rejoinder to the respondent’s written submissions, they should file and serve the same by 9 a,m on August 26 (Saturday),” Justice Maraga directed on Monday.

The Opposition, led by Mr Odinga on August 18 filed a 25,000-page petition asking the Supreme Court to nullify President Kenyatta’s win and order the IEBC to conduct fresh elections in 60 days.