Economy

Nairobi train service back as workers call off strike

Monday, August 21, 2017 20:24
By BONFACE OTIENO
Locomotive engines belonging to the Rift Valley Railways in Mombasa in September 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The Nairobi commuter train service has resumed after Rift Valley Railways (RVR) workers called off a two-day strike over delayed salaries.

Drivers, train attendants, engineers, security personnel and welders yesterday resumed work after full payment of July salaries.

The four commuter trains are back in operation. RVR has a city centre-Ruiru route via Dandora, another route to Kikuyu through Kibera and the CBD to Syokimau line. 

“Staff are now back to work. We had agreed on effecting their request on Friday, which was done,” said Sammy Gachuhi, RVR’s general manager, concessions and external communications.

“We ran trains over the weekend and commuter trains also operated this morning and will continue to operate.”

The workers have been protesting at the RVR offices in Nairobi demanding full July pay.

They had been paid half July salaries as RVR faced financial difficulties that were worsened by cancellation of its 25- year lease agreement
Kenya terminated the 25-year contract that it signed with RVR to run its century old metre-gauge line to Uganda.

