Economy Probe police brutality, US tells Kenya

Police disperse protestors at the Kondele roundabout on October 26, 2017. Photo | Ondari Ogega | NMG

US ambassador Robert Godec has called for investigations into claims of police brutality against demonstrators in the immediate aftermath of the repeat presidential election held last week.

Kenyan security agencies are on the spot over excessive use of force including the use of live bullets when handling the protests by supporters of the opposition Nasa.

In a statement, Mr Godec said that unless there was no other choice to protect life and property, the security forces should show maximum restraint in containing demonstrators.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of excessive use of force by the police; we urge that all such allegations be fully investigated and any officers who have acted outside the law be held to account,” he said in a statement issued Monday.

While calling for an urgent, open and transparent national dialogue, Mr Godec also urged Kenyans to reject the politics of hatred and division