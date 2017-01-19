Stay motivated to work out with group fitness training

Magazines

PHOTO | COURTESY

Subscribing to a workout regimen and sticking to it is a different ball game altogether. This explains why people abandon gym sessions or workout routine before they can reach set goals.

And fitness trainers are encouraging people to come together in their efforts towards achieving desired physical fitness and overall body wellness.

A fitness trends survey by an American fitness firm predicts that group training is set to become popular this year as more people embrace taxing challenges that involve partners, colleagues or friends.

Group training, it says, ensures that people commit to a workout schedule that the other partners in the group are also watching. Pressure and close observation from training partners ensures that one does not abandon a fitness course arbitrarily.

Struggle together

“The main reason for group training is to motivate each other whenever set goals seem impossible to achieve.

Members encourage and give each other strength to keep moving. The whole point of pairing people up is so that they have someone to back them up.

It allows members to struggle together at the same pace and are able to keep tabs on each other,” said William Mtana, a personal fitness trainer.

Fitness trainers also say that group training motivates members to work together in the wellness journey and to keep up with those that are making progress in their weight loss, strength training or fitness targets.

Members training together have also the option of drawing up a timetable that allows them to embark on various activities, and in the process encompassing everyone’s preferred workouts.

Leadership techniques

“Group programmes are designed to be motivational and effective for people at different fitness levels, with instructors using leadership techniques that help individuals in their classes to achieve fitness goals,” said the survey.

“There are many types of classes and equipment— from aerobics and bicycles to dance classes. Group exercise training programmes have been around for a long time and have appeared as a potential worldwide trend since this survey was originally constructed (in 2005).”

Mtana says there are endless number of activities that people can do as a group and that there is need to come up with the session timetable together with the trainer to ensure that they are drawn to meet the needs of everyone. It provides an opportunity for members to also learn about other types of workouts.