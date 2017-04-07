News CBK, Sasra warn Kenyans on re-emergence of pyramid schemes

CBK governor Dr Patrick Njoroge on March 28, 2017. The CBK and the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) have warned Kenyans against Ponzi-style investment schemes. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) have warned Kenyans against Ponzi-style investment schemes that promise quick returns but eventually rob Kenyans of their hard-earned money.

The two regulators in a joint statement also cautioned against the activities of some rogue co-operative societies that have gone beyond their primary mandate of accepting contributions from their members.

“The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) wish to draw the attention of members of the public to the re-emergence of unlicensed deposit taking entities and Ponzi/pyramid schemes,” said the regulators in a statement.

“Such entities entice members of the public to place money with them and promise quick and abnormally high returns on their money or acquisition of non-existent properties.”

“CBK and Sasra advise members of the public not to place their money with such unlicensed entities.”

Take caution

The regulators have cautioned Kenyans to ensure they place funds with credible and duly licensed deposit taking institutions.

They advise Kenyans to confirm, from the two regulators' websites, the list of the duly licensed deposit-taking institutions.

The get-rich quick scams are fraudulent operations that pay returns to separate investors from their own money or money paid by subsequent investors rather than from actual profits earned.

Investors are attracted to the schemes because they guarantee high returns over a short period of time.

Unfortunately these returns are not from the success of a real investment.

Unsustainable

Instead, the returns are paid from the investors' own money and the contributions of other investors hence they are unsustainable.