News Konza head office builder set to pay local contractors

An artist's impression of the Konza Technopolis in Malili, Machakos. PHOTO | FILE

A Chinese firm putting up the Sh1.5 billion Konza Technopolis headquarters has subcontracted three local firms to install lifts in buildings, handle electrical work as well as install data cable equipment.

In new regulatory filings, China Qingjian International Group said it had roped in Stylus Systems Technologies to handle tasks worth Sh5.12 million.

They have also contracted Hypertek Electrical Services for Sh6.73 million while Elevonic Lifts Services will provide, install and maintain lifts at a cost of Sh17.55 million.

The proposed headquarters, which will be connected to two undersea fibre optic cables, will act as a hub for tech enterprises seeking to set up shop at Kenya’s 5,000 acre tech-city.

The proposed city has attracted interest from global IT firms and universities involved in software and hardware development.

This is one of the latest disclosures by firms as the National Construction Authority moves to enforce local participation in large contracts.