News Murang’a collector nets firms billions

Workers at the Northern Collector Tunnel water project in Murang'a. PHOTO | FILE

The Sh6.8 billion Northern Collector Tunnel project set to inject 140 million litres of water into Nairobi taps will see local contractors pocket Sh1.9 billion.

This follows a deal between the main contractor China Gezhouba Group and the three firms—Albis Consult, Vidton Company and Pan Africa Supply Chain Solution Company—that will do 28 per cent of the planned works in phase I of the project that diverts water from Maragua, Gikigie and Irati rivers in Murang’a.

Regulatory filings indicate Vidton is the largest beneficiary with Sh1 billion with 15 per cent, Albis Sh460 million at seven per cent and Pan Africa with Sh390 million equivalent to six per cent of payments.

Their brief includes construction of an 11.8 kilometre water diversion tunnel from Maragua to Thika Dam, three intakes and diversion weirs on Rivers Maragua, Gikigie and Irati.