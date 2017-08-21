News NSE among top 10 bourses set to battle for African award

A Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) staff monitors electronic trade. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been shortlisted for an innovation award by Africa investor (Ai), a continental investment body.

The bourse has been nominated for the Most Innovative African Stock Exchange award. It will battle it out with nine other regional bourses.

They include Abidjan Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières, Namibian Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange of Mauritius, and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

Others are Casablanca Stock Exchange, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Ghana Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Egyptian Stock Exchange.