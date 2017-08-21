NSE among top 10 bourses set to battle for African award

News
NSE among top 10 bourses set to battle for African awardMonday, August 21, 2017 19:33
The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been shortlisted for an innovation award by Africa investor (Ai), a continental investment body.
The bourse has been nominated for the Most Innovative African Stock Exchange award. It will battle it out with nine other regional bourses.
They include Abidjan Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières, Namibian Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange of Mauritius, and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.
Others are Casablanca Stock Exchange, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Ghana Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
The Ai Capital Market Index Series Awards promoters say they recognise the achievements of best performing stock exchanges, listed companies, investment banks, research teams, regulators, socially responsible companies, fund managers and institutional investors improving Africa’s capital market investment climate.
