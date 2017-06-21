News Nairobi Hospital books space at Athi River mall

Richard Gitahi (right), Safaricom Staff Pension Scheme executive officer, explains details of its Crystal Rivers residential and mall project to potential buyers. The development is near completion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi Hospital has booked space at the upcoming Sh4.3 billion Crystal River mall being developed by Safaricom Pension Fund on 25 acres in Athi River.

This comes after retail chain Naivas committed to taking up 200,000 square foot ground and first-floor space for their newest branch at the fund’s debut property.

The second-floor space is reserved for branded international boutique shops dealing in beverages, restaurants, fashion and jewelry, drugstores and a children’s fair.

Scheme chairman Joseph Ogutu said the project comprising the mall as well as 398 housing units will be ready for occupation in the next five months.

Nairobi Hospital’s chief executive Gordon Odundo said the decision to occupy 10,000 square feet was part of their expansion strategy by making services more accessible.

Mr Odundo said the new facility will have a 24-hour outpatient centre offering pediatric services, accident and emergency, advanced level diagnostic services from laboratory to radiology services with CT scanning, X-ray and Ultrasound as well as a pharmacy.

The area is home to numerous industries and businesses and recently ushered in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) facility, increasing the number of people transiting through Athi River.

Athi River and its surroundings has experienced sharp growth in residential and commercial development, creating demand for 1,500 housing units every year in Syokimau, Athi River, Kitengela and Embakasi.

Several universities have also bought land in the area to establish campuses and hostels for Kenyan and East African students.

The clinic is the seventh to be opened within Nairobi and its suburbs by Nairobi Hospital.