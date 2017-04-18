News Sasra relocates to UAP Tower even as agency merger looms

Sasra CEO John Mwaka (left) with his UAP Old Mutual counterpart Peter Mwangi during a media briefing in Nairobi on April 18, 2017. photo | salaton njau

Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority has unveiled a two-floor office at the Old Mutual UAP Tower days after capital markets regulator shelved plans for new headquarters awaiting a merger of watchdogs.

With the shift from Britam Centre on Mara Road to Kenya’s highest building at Upper Hill, Nairobi, Sasra will take up 23,463.54 square feet on the 18th and 19th floors.

The change of address comes ahead of a looming merger of all non-banking sector regulators and Sasra chief executive John Mwaka hinted Tuesday it was likely the three agencies could be housed under the same roof.

The Cabinet approved the Financial Services Authority Bill 2016 early this month.

The Bill creates one financial watchdog by merging the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Retirement Benefits Authority and Sasra.

“The process of merger is ongoing. There is a steering committee that is working committee and they should be able to give us direction on how we proceed.

“We hope the other financial regulators will join us around here,” said Sasra acting CEO John Mwaka when UAP-Old Mutual Group chief executive Peter Mwangi announced Sasra as the tower’s latest customer.

The CMA shelved plans to buy a new office block mid-April due to expected merging of sector regulators.