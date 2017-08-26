News Second phase of SGR to resume in two weeks

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA LAUNCHES SGR CARGO TRAIN IN MOMBASA ON MAY 30, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Work on phase two of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project from the city to Naivasha, through the Nairobi National Park, is set to start in two weeks.

Transport Secretary James Macharia has said that construction of SGR phase 2A which had stalled is set to resume in 14 days after the National Environment Tribunal rules on a dispute challenging the project.

The tribunal in April ordered the contractor to suspend all activities on the project.

The order was issued after activist Okiya Omtatah and the Kenya Coalition for Wildlife Conservation appealed for the decision by National Environment Management Authority to issue an environmental impact assessment licence on January 10.

They said the environmental impact assessment was conducted in haste, without stakeholder’s consultation and in total disregard of procedural and legal requirements as provided by the law.

But CS Macharia is confident that the tribunal will issue a fair ruling which will allow the project to proceed.

“Land has been acquired and we expect that upon disposal of the case, the process will be fast tracked,” said Macharia.

The 120 km SGR line between Nairobi and Naivasha is being constructed at a cost of Sh150 billion financed by the Exim Bank of China and the Government of Kenya.