CBK has erred on the Judicial Fund Account

As Kenyans mark a decade since Kenya the promulgation of the constitution, they also mark a dark period of abuses of power by the executive which shines a dark cloud over the Constitution. The executive has led a major assault on the constitution, choosing to obey portions of the laws with which it concurs with and ignores or violates portions of laws that restricts its powers.

This dark cloud over the constitution has been accompanied by a virtually complete dereliction of duty by Parliament in its oversight mandate against the executive.

It is the Judiciary that has held fort against the executive asserting extraordinary authority which has come at a price. When the Supreme court annulled the 2017 presidential election, the President promised to revisit the Judiciary which meant to tame its powers and authority, and he has lived to that promise.

In early 2019, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to the President 41 individuals after rigorous vetting to be appointed as judges. The JSC is an independent Commission whose work is to ensure independence of Judiciary, as well as hold it to account and oversee judicial appointments. The reason names are forwarded to the President for gazettement is because he is the Head of State, he is not party to the judicial appointments but his duty ceremonial.

Instead, the President chose to usurp the powers of JSC and blocked the gazettement of the proposed judges asserting extraordinary powers he did not have.

This was a clear attempt to undermine the Judiciary as an independent institution by the President acting as a party to judicial appointments when it's not.

After paralysing judicial appointments, the Executive went for Judiciary’s financial independence, a pinnacle in the Constitution protecting executive asserting dominance on Judiciary.

Late last year, the Treasury decided to cut the budget allocation of Judiciary by 20 percent, the highest percentage among the three arms of government in the guise of austerity measures.

First, there was no austerity being done because in that re-allocation of funds, the Office of the President, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Transport had their allocations increased. In fact, the Ministry of Transport had its allocation increased by more than Sh20 billion an amount that was more than Judiciary's total allocation of 16 billion. Second, Treasury was asserting extraordinary powers that it does not have. Treasury does not allocate funds to the other arms of government that is Judiciary and Parliament, it is National Assembly's mandate and Treasury was blatantly usurping those powers.

Interestingly, the executive has moved its hand to a very unfamiliar and unexpected place to undermine Judiciary financial independence.

Article 173 of the constitution establishes the financial independence of Judiciary by establishing a Judiciary Fund that will be used for administrative expenses and other necessary for the discharge of the functions of Judiciary.

Operationalising this Fund account has dragged because it needed regulations put in place. Now that that has been happened, here comes the CBK Governor now asking the Chief Register of the Judiciary to seek approval from Treasury to be able to open the Judicial Fund Account. From the CBK ivory tower, the Judiciary is part of the Judiciary and should seek approval from Treasury.

The Constitution in Article 173 (4) states that "On approval of the estimates by the National Assembly, the expenditure of the judiciary shall be a charge on the Consolidated Fund and the funds shall be paid directly into the Judiciary Fund" shielding Judiciary just like constitutional commissions from Treasury's facilitation. The Consolidated Fund Services is the first order of government's financial obligations.

But CBK chose to cling on the PFM Act that categorises all constitutional institutions and independent offices as national govt who should obtain Treasury's authority to open bank accounts, a provision that the Judiciary has declared unconstitutional.