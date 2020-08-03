Columnists Engage public on energy efficiency post-Covid crisis

In recent times, the conversation on energy efficiency and conservation has increasingly come to the forefront. With global greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise, the need for collective responsibility to curb further reckless pollution of the environment is becoming more and more pronounced.

According to the Climate Institute, Kenya recorded more than 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2013, equivalent to 0.13 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. In the global perspective, it does not seem much, but it’s a harmful contribution nonetheless. It is therefore pertinent to engage the Kenyan public on individual and collective prudent energy conservation initiatives.

Similar to other countries globally, the relentless Covid-19 pandemic has hit the Kenyan economy hard. Data by the Kenya National Bureau Statistics shows the gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.9 per cent in the first quarter, down from 5.5 per cent in a similar period of 2019.

The global lender, International Monetary Fund, recently projected the Kenyan economy contracting for the first time in three decades.

This situation should drive us to be ever more vigilant in our energy consumption, and work towards conservation and efficiency.

One of the most effective ways of improving our energy practices is through public sensitisation.

The government should address issues relating to energy consumption, conservation and efficiency.

One way is by initiating and driving public discourse on the same. Key stakeholders in the conversation, in addition to the public, would include energy companies such as Kenya Power and KenGen, civil society and influential individuals. The conversation can be geared towards sensitising the public to consume energy efficiently.

The benefits of energy efficiency practices are many.

Households and organisations will save on energy and healthcare costs, the government can have more coherent and cost-effective energy policies and the environment will thank us.

Some of the engagement strategies at the grassroots level include holding training workshops, public debates on energy conservation, initiating energy efficiency contests, awards and showcases.

The chief determinants of energy use by the majority of Kenyans are the levels of education and the socioeconomic stratification.

There is a link between the two determinants and the behaviours associated with energy efficiency practices.

With such an understanding, public sensitisation can be tailored for specific audiences for better engagements.

Arguably, the most effective way to cultivate a culture of energy efficiency and conservation is to introduce it in our learning institutions. This “catches” the brain of the soon-to-be adult in a malleable and most impressionable state. This is the time to inculcate the best disciplines and practices that will be hard to leave the public conscience as they will be adopted at the early stages of life.