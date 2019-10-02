Columnists How safe workers can produce more

According to the World Health organisation (WHO) and also Kenyan Constitution, it is not only good business practice to comply with safety regulations but it is a legal requirement.

In Kenya, it is under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA, 2007). The law requires all occupiers (organisations) including the self-employed to take measures to ensure the safety, health and welfare of employees and visitors to their workplaces.

Employers must develop a safety and health management system (OHSAS). The success of the system is dependent on the management’s commitment, employee involvement, workplace hazard analysis, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training.

If any of these is not embraced, then the goal shifts from being proactive to reactive. Many incidents and accidents in Kenya are a clear indication of the lack of safety and health management systems. The most recent incident that resulted in the loss of eight pupils in Nairobi indicates that despite the Safety Standards Manual for Schools (2008) and other regulations, safety is not yet at the forefront of most organisations.

A critical component of safety at home, school and entertainment spots is adequately training workforce to enable them identify and correct hazards.

Most organisations view safety and health as an expense because the return on investment is not felt immediately. However, the motivation workers get by working in a safe environment results to increased productivity and reduced man-hour loss.

The economic sense includes reduced long-term health care and insurance premiums, reduced morbidity, mortality and fatality. Legally, there is reduced litigation and it cushions workers from exploitation by employers.

Each employer is legally bound to protect workforce from injuries, illness and fatality.

The future of this nation is a healthy workforce that is free from preventable conditions. By doing so employers and employees will be in the forefront implementing growth goals.