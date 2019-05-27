Columnists Let’s encourage the youth to recycle waste

A man cleans plastic bottles by the banks of River Ndarugu in Nakuru County. file photo | nmg

Across the world, youth innovations are driving significant change.

In Kenya, inventions by young people have positioned us conspicuously on the global map. Roy Allela, 25, invented a Smart Hand Glove that converts sign language into audio speech. The invention that has won him international accolades, was developed on the basis of reducing the stigma associated with being deaf.

Another brilliant innovation was by Kelvin Gacheru. He developed Mobi - Water, a smart solar-powered water system, which seeks to improve monitoring consistency in water supply and assist to curb Kenya’s prevailing water shortage crisis.

Is it possible to apply these youthful innovations to waste management? Today, the most visible environmental challenge in the country is uncollected solid waste and particularly plastic bottle waste. A spot check across all major cities and towns reveals that there is an increase in the amount of waste disposed off due to a rising population in urban areas that are yet to establish proper waste management mechanisms.

Waste management simply denotes accountability of all waste generated, appropriate disposal and where possible recycle for re-use. For instance, the city of Nairobi produces waste at a rate that outpaces its capacity to collect and dispose of it in a safe and environmentally sound manner. This, therefore, necessitates a paradigm shift in thinking. An assessment conducted by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) reported that, traditional end-of-pipe solutions to waste management problems only deal with symptoms of poor management and not the root cause. As a result, Nairobi and its environs have resigned to indiscriminate dumping and littering of solid waste.

In order to fully address this perennial issue, young, fresh and innovative waste management practices must be initiated and realised. However, to achieve desired results, we need to provide adequate support and develop policies that will encourage young people to aggressively venture into proactive inventions.

In fact, there are already youthful waste management initiatives taking root in many local communities in the country. These initiatives are pulling together young men and women and tasking them to take responsibility for the cleanliness and wellbeing of their immediate environment.

One such initiative currently in Nairobi, particularly in Dandora Area is the Customer Bora Programme. Customer Bora is pulling together out-of-school youth in Dandora, which is among the most affected in regard to waste pollution, and according them an opportunity to be part of the much needed change in their environment.