Columnists New food culture could fuel demand for fresh produce

Kenya has the added advantage of growing a variety of ingredients that give a fresh and aromatic taste to food. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Genetically, human beings are wired to seek out new experiences that are both sensory and physical in nature. The same attraction to new experiences applies to food since taste buds are engineered to desire different tastes at different times. This is because although we all have a favourite food, we can’t eat it all the time as it becomes monotonous.

Unlike other experiences, eating triggers more sensory experiences than most activities. For instance, even before the first drop or bite hits your tongue, your eyes see the dish or drink while your nose takes in the aroma. Your brain paints a picture of the experience and you can already taste the food or drink even before you lift the spoon.

Depending on the food or drink, we are flooded with a series of emotions that remind us of different things ranging from mum’s cooking to a misadventure with friends.

Unfortunately, depending on how the meal or drink is prepared, as soon as we take that first bite or sip, we make our own judgments. Sometimes, we are disappointed that the taste is not up to standard or are amazed it tastes better.

In recent years, Kenyans have begun exploring different types and flavours of food mostly due to the emergence of specialty restaurants and food fairs. Though these platforms expose Kenyans and foreigners alike to different cuisines, few of them focus on Kenyan delicacies.

Despite the lack of unique and authentic Kenyan cuisines, the definition of Kenyan food is constantly evolving as cities become international hubs and cultural melting pots. In addition to the international component, regional delicacies with Indian and Arabic influence punctuate Kenya’s coastal region.

Further inland, intermarriage, and migration has led to a mix of delicacies and creating new applications for various ingredients. Though some communities have acquired an almost stereotypical taste for mixing seemingly unlikely cuisines, it is becoming harder to distinguish dishes from different communities.

Kenya has the added advantage of growing a variety of ingredients that give a fresh and aromatic taste to food, drawing more people into the emerging food culture and the creation of specialty dishes.

It is this melting pot of taste and aroma that inspires different festivals seeking to draw attention to the wide variety of foods and recipes. One such platform is the Nairobi Food Festival that seeks to draw in a mix of local and international delicacies ranging from traditional recipes from Kenyan communities to international specialties such as Mexican, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and Italian cuisines.

Such platforms not only work to diversify the Kenyan pallet but to also give a greater appreciation of uniquely Kenyan dishes and recipes.

The emerging culture also works to bolster Kenya’s position as a destination of choice for business travellers while creating both business and employment opportunities.

Promoting the adoption of a diverse food culture can also have an indirect impact on the wider food value chain. It can serve as a ready market for thousands of small-scale farmers, generating opportunities for value addition and creating jobs.