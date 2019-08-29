Columnists An effective census should inform strong economic policies

This year’s census will be pivotal in examining the extent to which fiscal and public policies are either catalysing or impeding growth at the county level. FILE PHOTO | NMG

As a critical national exercise, the ongoing census should provide imperative data needed to formulate strong and long-lasting economic policies. Essentially, information gathered and documented from this exercise should enable us to come up with economic frameworks that outlast the typical five-year election cycle.

Evidence-based decision-making is a globally recognised approach in the efficient management of a country’s resources. It is also a measuring stick on the progress of set economic targets, population growth and impact on the economy, as well as, political and social-cultural changes that have eventually shaped the trends of different demographics economy-wise.

Whilst this is the sixth National Census since Independence, it is the first that the country has undertaken since the introduction of the devolved system of governance. Hence, in addition to providing key information on the above on a broader national level, this year’s census will be pivotal in examining the extent to which fiscal and public policies are either catalysing or impeding growth at the county level.

In order to chart an economically sustainable path forward for this country for the next 10 years and more, insights from census data analysis should be front and centre in national discussions, and more so, those between government and industry. Together we will need to review our policy development in light of the resulting information. For example, we have been talking about a demographic dividend that the country can take advantage of to boost its economy; but what is the status of this demographic? What is their level of education? What are their skills? Where are they? Can they access and afford basic necessities?

In addition to this, other crucial factors that will surface is, for instance, the understanding and use of technology by different demographics, the rate of its adoption in businesses and access to basic technology for everyday use. The data will also highlight factors around employment; what is the current status on the rate of unemployment? Where are the jobs? Are existing jobs stable?

If these numbers are to be considered in policy-development specifically with regard to economic sustainability, it could mean reviewing the current state of industry dispersion in the country and how it can be improved in the counties, in order to increase the number of households across the country that have stable incomes.

Statistics will also assist policy-makers to identify gaps in the value chain that have the great potential to boost our country’s competitiveness and grow our export markets.

Let’s say we analyse data from communities that successfully grow and sell fruits, and whether these activities provide consistent sources of income (as opposed to seasonal); vis-à-vis investors in the country (and beyond) specialising in fruit processing and value-addition.