Editorials EDITORIAL: Don’t scuttle Tuskys deal

Tuskys Supermarket. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The siblings who own Tuskys Supermarket should not allow selfish interests to scuttle a proposed deal to rescue the cash-strapped retailer.

Equity funding opportunities in the current difficult business environment, complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic, are rare and Tuskys should not let it pass by.

Once giant retailers Uchumi and Nakumatt, which have in the past faced found themselves in similar trouble, have tried looking for such funding without success.

Tuskys should not allow siblings rivalry to condemn the business to this painful path that will ultimately result in a revenue hit, desertion by suppliers and many job losses.

While some of the concerns being raised by one of the siblings may be legitimate, they should be addressed in an orderly way without jeopardising the buyout deal or eroding the goodwill the retailer is trying to foster among suppliers.

