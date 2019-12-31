EDITORIAL: Rein in spending

According to the Controller of Budget report for the quarter ending September, the Presidency’s travel spend went up by 32 percent or Sh36 million to Sh147.4 million from Sh111.9 million in similar period last year.

Although the President and his deputy have to travel, it must dawn on these offices that, according to the Treasury, travel has been listed as one of the non-core activities that ought to be cut in the push to tame government spending. Indeed, foreign travel is one of the areas that ought to be tightly monitored and made to deliver tangible goods to the taxpayer, or else it should be taken to the back burner.