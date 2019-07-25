Editorials EDITORIAL: Assets seizure timely

Former City Hall chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba (centre). FILE PHOTO | NMG

The war on corruption is bearing fruit, albeit slowly, as the government changes tack and targets assets of State officers implicated in theft of taxpayers’ money.

The latest order for former City Hall chief finance officer Jimmy Kiamba to surrender Sh317 million to the State after failing to explain how he acquired a house and huge volumes of cash in his bank account must be applauded.

The move sends a very strong signal that the era of State officers exuding opulence and leading a luxurious life at the expense of stolen taxpayer funds is coming to an end. The Auditor-General in annual reports points out haemorrhage of billions of shillings in public funds that are either wasted on exaggerated expenses or simply spent on delivery of air in well-calculated rackets linked to well-connected tenderpreneurs.

However, investigators must ensure that such a crackdown is backed with solid evidence that results in the conviction of public officials found guilty of corruption as well as the seizure of assets linked to stolen funds.

Anything short of due process and diligence in prosecuting corruption charges might end up as a mere public relations exercise that further wastes public resources.

