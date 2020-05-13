Editorials EDITORIAL: Assist the vulnerable

The latest survey showing that the poor in Nairobi have been hard hit by restrictions imposed to fight coronavirus raise important questions for consideration by policy-makers and political leaders.

If the restrictions continue to deny incomes for the poor, the report says, there is a likelihood of a breakdown in social order as has happened in countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

This is an eventuality that the government ought to do everything in its power to forestall.

It is commendable that the government has embarked on a programme for cash transfers for the most vulnerable. It is, however, important, to establish that this money eventually reaches the intended recipients to ensure that the most vulnerable get the help they badly need. And where possible, systems should be put in place to ensure that those engage in trade and labour have the opportunity to work from time to time so that they can generate their own incomes.

Considering that rains continue to flood many of the agriculturally productive parts of the country, it is also important for policy makers to ensure that agricultural produce is available at affordable prices in urban areas.

The ongoing crisis should also serve as a learning point for the government, agro-processors and others in the food industry to find long-term measures that will increase food security.

so that in times of future crises, the poor do not have to reduce the proportion of their income that they spend on food. Food is critical to other measurements of social, political and economic wellbeing of families, more so among the poor, and it is important that the lessons learnt due to the Coronavirus pandemic are used to better prepare the country for long-term food security and social protection for the poor.