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Nairobi county eyes private sector in mortuary upgrade

A number of youths at the City Mortuary admission bay on July 13, 2024 where bodies recovered from Kware were dropped off for forensic investigations. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Omondi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The business of caring for the dead has become another frontier for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), after Nairobi County disclosed plans to pick a private investor to upgrade City Mortuary and charge fees for services for an unspecified period.

Nairobi County will competitively select an investor to transform the decades-old City Mortuary, the capital’s principal public mortuary, into a modern funeral home with expanded storage capacity for 1,000 bodies, disclosures by the National Treasury show.

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