Nairobi county eyes private sector in mortuary upgrade

The business of caring for the dead has become another frontier for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), after Nairobi County disclosed plans to pick a private investor to upgrade City Mortuary and charge fees for services for an unspecified period.
Nairobi County will competitively select an investor to transform the decades-old City Mortuary, the capital’s principal public mortuary, into a modern funeral home with expanded storage capacity for 1,000 bodies, disclosures by the National Treasury show.