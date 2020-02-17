Editorials EDITORIAL: Book recall welcome

Longhorn Publishers, one of Kenya’s leading book companies, has recalled a Grade Two text that contains material believed to encourage suicide. The book had suicide as an option for a child who thinks a sibling is favoured at home. The recall of the book was prompted by an uproar on social media, a sad situation because it got government approval.

Indeed, the case raises questions about the alertness of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) as the watchdog. In the recent years, complaints about book content or editorial quantity have increased, revealing a major flaw in the reviews before the books are published and released to the market.

While the publisher has recalled the book and apologised for the error, we ask the KICD and the entire Education ministry to wake up, especially at this time that the curriculum is undergoing major changes because of the CBC learning. The multi-billion shilling school book publishing is, without a doubt, one of the most lucrative businesses today and has attracted all manner of authors and publishers, exposing it to possible abuse and poor quality.