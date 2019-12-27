Editorials EDOTORIAL: Court ruling welcome

The move by the High Court to lock out students enrolled in the international curriculum from getting university education sponsorship from the government is welcome.

While there is nothing wrong in allowing such students to be admitted to Kenyan universities, whether public or private, compelling the government to sponsor such students is akin to passing a vote of no confidence in its own system of education.

Parents have increasingly embraced the international curriculum to give their children a better chance at upward mobility with full knowledge that government sponsorship is only for State-backed 8-4-4 system.

To therefore term this discriminatory is being insincere. Government has been consistent in its funding programmes such as the primary school education which is also only open to students in public institutions.

It would be unwise for government to start sponsoring students based on cut off points from an exam it neither sets nor administers.

