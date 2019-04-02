Editorials EDITORIAL: Curb gambling addiction

A football fan participating an online sports betting in Nairobi on June 25, 2014. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

That up to half a million youth in Kenya have fallen into a debt trap through gambling is an indication that this is a serious issue that must be addressed promptly.

With the proliferation of betting firms in the country, many young people have been sucked into and become addicted to gambling to the extent of causing social strife, with some even committing suicide. The situation is made worse by the easy access to digital credit through mobile phones.

Against this background, the plan for tougher regulation and licensing regime for betting firms — as announced by Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i — offers a light in the dark channel that many young people now find themselves in. The increased number of betting firms has resulted in aggressive marketing throughout the country, including in rural areas.

Many Kenyans have been ensnared by the allure of getting rich quickly, driving them away from their responsibilities and diverting their attention from productive work.