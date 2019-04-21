EDITORIAL: Curb spread of cholera

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Curb spread of choleraMonday, April 22, 2019 0:33
The cholera deaths in the country and the raising of alerts in five counties by the government have reached alarming proportions that call for quick action to stem the spread.
The government should prepare adequately to deal with the outbreak of the deadly disease that has already been reported in Narok, Kajiado, Nairobi, Garissa and Machakos.
Six deaths have been recorded in the counties since the beginning of the year.
According to a regional cholera outbreak update by Unicef, the five counties had positively captured 72 cases of the infectious disease between January to last week. The Health ministry has linked the surge in infections to the current water shortage in the country.
We must go back to the basics in fighting the deadly disease. Campaigns must be rolled out to enlighten the populace on how to adopt preventive measures so as to curb the spread and contain the disease
All suspected cases should be referred to medical institutions immediately to contain and curb any further spread among the population.
