EDITORIAL: Cushion consumers from high power costs

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Cushion consumers from high power costsThursday, September 5, 2019 22:00
Kenya Power and the energy sector regulator, the Energy and Petroleum Authority, ought to find ways to keep the cost of electricity affordable even as they engage in consultations over how much Kenya Power should charge its customers.
Already, Kenyan homes and industries are paying way too much for power compared to other economies like South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.
This has had the adverse effect of raising the cost of living for households on the one hand and high energy costs for manufacturers.
Looked at critically, this runs in the face of the government’s agenda to build affordable homes for Kenyans and to spur manufacturing.
It also underlines the need for Kenya to be more focused in finding ways to generate and distribute cheaper power.
It is not lost on observers of the energy sector that the country is already harnessing wind power in Turkana and some counties like Meru have signed partnership agreements that will lead to the generation green and low-cost power. As such, the agencies involved in the power sector should explore how they can scale such projects with the view of bringing down energy costs in the short, medium and long-term.
Energy plays a critical role in the growth of the economy and, even as companies like Kenya Power seek to raise costs with an eye on securing their profitability, they should also be cognizant of the bigger picture of fuelling the economy.
Indeed, there many ways in which the company can increase profitability; controlling its spiraling costs and connecting more customers to its grid are just two.
Raising the cost per unit should be the last option.
That said, both the company and the regulator must find common ground so that they can strike a deal that is fair and just to Kenya Power and that also cushions consumers from an increase in electricity costs.
