Editorials EDITORIAL: Cut blackout time further

The reduction in the number of hours Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC customers are experiencing outages is good news.

Customers are now staying out of power supply for at most one hour, 40 minutes, down from four hours in 2016.

The reduced blackouts show that the Sh70 billion that the utility firm has invested over time in constructing new substations and laying underground power lines is paying off.

This will help businesses cut down on unproductive hours that have often meant delays in meeting customer orders and paying employees for work not done.

Kenya Power should now do more to cut blackouts to below one hour since there are many individuals and businesses which solely depend on electricity for their activities.

Many disappointed customers have had to invest in alternatives such as solar to save themselves from the menace of blackouts and unresolved bill disputes.