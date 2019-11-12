Editorials EDITORIAL: Ease taxpayers’ burden

Former MPs who served between 1984 and 2001 are getting close to receiving Sh100,000 monthly pension, an enhancement from Sh33,000.

They could also get a Sh2.7 billion lump sum partly with the nod of the Finance and National Planning Committee of the National Assembly that okayed the Bill sponsored by House Minority Leader John Mbadi. We think it is the right thing to do considering the public service of the 290 MPs, their status in the society, and the fact that those who left office in 2002 are getting Sh120,000 monthly.

It is important to recognise the changing times, mostly the inflationary pressures and the age of the former lawmakers, to determine what is commensurate as their pay in retirement after serving Kenyans as lawmakers, representatives, and being the watchdog.

However, while we support the move, it will be important that the Budget Office arrive at an increment that is affordable, now that there is a legitimate concern that the taxpayer is overburdened with debt and lavish pay for a few individuals.

We also add that pay for sitting MPs and former representatives should mirror the service they offer while in office to ensure the common person gets value for money in their juicy perks.

