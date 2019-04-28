Editorials EDITORIAL: End Nairobi Hospital row

Nairobi Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Hospital has found itself in the unenviable position at the centre of a storm over its leadership. The premium health institution is besieged by cases starting with the suspension of its CEO, his eventual sacking last Wednesday, reports that more than 50 staff contracted cholera, and the last week reports of kicking out directors including chairman John Simba.

While the petition by the shareholders was sent to the hospital in February, the directors are saying it was not specific on the agenda and any meetings would be “condoning an illegality and unlawful practice”.

These fights threaten the hospital’s brand painstakingly built over many years.

In the life of organisations, stakeholders will routinely disagree on leadership and management but the key to remaining viable is to find amicable ways to resolve the differences. Some organisations die under the weight of the wrangles while the strong ones survive by taking a step back, and assessing the crisis guided by their core values. This is what the Nairobi Hospital should do.