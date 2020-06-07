Editorials EDITORIAL: End boundary disputes

Makueni MCAs instal a sign board at the western bank of River Tsavo along Mombasa-Nairobi highway on June 5, 2020. Makueni believes it borders with Taita Taveta at the river. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU | NMG

In their quest for revenue generation opportunities, some of the country’s devolved units have been embroiled in turf wars with neighbouring counties.

It was therefore not surprising to learn that a bid by Taita Taveta County officials to collect revenue in Mtito Andei Township, which is also claimed by the neighbouring Makueni County, has reignited a dispute between the two counties.

It was reported that tension erupted in the town after dozens of Taita Taveta officials toured the town last week ostensibly looking for a site to set up a revenue collection office. On its part, Makueni believes that the area is entirely in its territory.

To defuse such situations and ensuring they don’t recur, we urge the national government and its relevant agencies to sit down with the counties involved in similar disputes so as to resolve the impasse.

The county boundaries should be clearly defined in order to avoid such disputes, which only derail the development of their respective economies by sowing confusion and discord.

We aver that such boundary turf wars are not conducive to the general development of the counties and must be nipped in the bud. We have relevant State agencies responsible for the demarcation of boundaries and these must be followed without fail.