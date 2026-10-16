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Telposta scheme offloads Sh361m NSE shares to boost liquidity

The disposals represented a 41-fold increase from the Sh8.78 million worth of shares sold in the previous financial year.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group


Telposta Pension Scheme sold shares worth Sh361.28 million in 11 Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms in the financial year ended June 2026 to settle retirees’ obligations and fund property renovations.

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