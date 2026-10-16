Telposta scheme offloads Sh361m NSE shares to boost liquidity

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The disposals represented a 41-fold increase from the Sh8.78 million worth of shares sold in the previous financial year.
By
Patrick Alushula
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Telposta Pension Scheme sold shares worth Sh361.28 million in 11 Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms in the financial year ended June 2026 to settle retirees’ obligations and fund property renovations.
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