EDITORIAL: End county cash standoff

Editorials
EDITORIAL: End county cash standoffThursday, September 10, 2020 1:32
That counties are unable to access cash from the national government because of a legislative impasse is a disgrace.
Senators have been unable to pass the County Allocation of Revenue (CAR) Bill, 2020, which would provide the basis for sharing funds among counties based on various considerations.
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said that counties can only get the funds they are entitled to or part of it if the CAR Bill, 2020 is passed or if MPs amend the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.
Resolution of the impasse is therefore in the hands of both legislative houses and the faster they move to fulfil their obligations to the public the better.
At stake is the Sh316.5 billion that is to be shared among the 47 counties, most of which do not generate enough revenues to fund their operations, including paying staff.
The Senate standoff is also a wake-up call to find a legal solution to scenarios where senators are unable to pass a new revenue sharing formula for a protracted period. Counties are now an important part of our governance system and they should not be held hostage by politics and inertia by the national executive and legislature.