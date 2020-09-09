Editorials EDITORIAL: End county cash standoff

Parliament in session. That counties are unable to access cash from the national government because of a legislative impasse is a disgrace. FILE PHOTO | NMG

That counties are unable to access cash from the national government because of a legislative impasse is a disgrace.

Senators have been unable to pass the County Allocation of Revenue (CAR) Bill, 2020, which would provide the basis for sharing funds among counties based on various considerations.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said that counties can only get the funds they are entitled to or part of it if the CAR Bill, 2020 is passed or if MPs amend the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

Resolution of the impasse is therefore in the hands of both legislative houses and the faster they move to fulfil their obligations to the public the better.

At stake is the Sh316.5 billion that is to be shared among the 47 counties, most of which do not generate enough revenues to fund their operations, including paying staff.

