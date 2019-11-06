Editorials EDITORIAL: Enforce aviation rules

Wilson Airport in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is investigating at least three mishaps involving Wilson Airport-based carriers, which have happened in recent weeks.

Luckily in all the incidents – two of them involving one company – there were no casualties. However, this does not bode well with the industry, especially after the UK this week issued a travel warning to its citizens.

The mishaps, not only expose laxity in enforcing safety rules but should also be a wake-up call for the aviation regulator to take its mandate seriously and ensure air safety before a major disaster strikes.

The aviation companies should play a proactive role in not only guarantee the safety of air travellers but also regularly maintain their aircraft to avoid glitches that are preventable.

Failure to observe aviation regulations and global best practice might prove to be costly in future in terms of loss of lives or lost business and jobs should other countries follow suit and cast doubts on Kenya's commitment to air safety.

Also Read

advertisement