Editorials EDITORIAL: Entrench practice codes

Reining in lapses is the way to go. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is interesting that professionals themselves have admitted that they are doing poorly in enforcing practice codes, standards and ethics; some of the lapses that have led to a rising cost of doing business and, worse, preventable death and injury of innocent people.

According to the Association of Professional Societies of East Africa (APSEA), some 28 professional groups will be vetted on adherence to codes of conduct and ethical guidelines to check whether they operate to the highest standards possible.

Were this to be done regularly, robustly and consistently, ugly incidents like buildings under construction collapsing, or dying companies escaping governance scrutiny, would be a thing of the past. It is also known that because of corruption, standards have been put on the back burner, only dusted occasionally when crises happen, recited before the media, and returned to the shelves to gather dust.