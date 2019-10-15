EDITORIAL: Exports growth timely

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Exports growth timelyTuesday, October 15, 2019 7:44
The data from Central Bank of Kenya indicating that the value of Kenya's exports to the East African Community (EAC) grew by 5.98 percent to Sh77.32 billion is good news for the bloc and a step in the right direction.
The EAC was formed for the purposes of improving trade and movement of people among member States. Due to shared boundaries and culture, the region offers the largest market for indigenous businesses and companies.
Local factories have in recent years struggled to grow exports in regional markets largely due to tariff and non-tariff barriers fuelled by mistrust and unresolved trade disputes, particularly between Kenya and Tanzania. Some of these have since been eliminated and have opened the way for stronger trade ties. Member States should build on this new-found co-operation to eliminate all the barriers to free trade and movement of people and spur further growth in trade in the region.
The regional bloc would be damaged by trade barriers and constant conflicts that act to block citizens of respective countries from seizing the available opportunities across their borders.
In the Headlines
Revealed: MCAs’ average pay crosses Sh0.5m markBy JOHN MUTUA
19 minutes ago
Naivasha SGR line starts tomorrow without cargoBy EDWIN OKOTH
10 minutes ago
Ex-radio host Angwenyi’s home faces auction after NYS probeBy OTIATO GUGUYU
9 minutes ago
60 candidates apply for Kenya Railways MD jobBy BONFACE OTIENO
19 hours ago