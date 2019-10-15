Editorials EDITORIAL: Exports growth timely

Containers at the Port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The data from Central Bank of Kenya indicating that the value of Kenya's exports to the East African Community (EAC) grew by 5.98 percent to Sh77.32 billion is good news for the bloc and a step in the right direction.

The EAC was formed for the purposes of improving trade and movement of people among member States. Due to shared boundaries and culture, the region offers the largest market for indigenous businesses and companies.

Local factories have in recent years struggled to grow exports in regional markets largely due to tariff and non-tariff barriers fuelled by mistrust and unresolved trade disputes, particularly between Kenya and Tanzania. Some of these have since been eliminated and have opened the way for stronger trade ties. Member States should build on this new-found co-operation to eliminate all the barriers to free trade and movement of people and spur further growth in trade in the region.