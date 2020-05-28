Editorials EDITORIAL: Fight Covid-19 in slums

A section of the Mathare slum in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in slums should draw attention of the policymakers to the potential that the crisis could escalate faster and affect more people than has been projected.

Recently, health authorities said that the number of cases will increase and peak in September, but with the disease situation in slums getting worse this could change. The peak could come later and with even more cases than projected.

That could mean having well over 300 cases per day as opposed to the slightly over 200 cases projected to be reported daily for September. And then the problem could go on for longer and spread faster.

One of the reasons for the spread in the slums are the cramped conditions in which the dwellers live: There is hardly any space to ensure social distancing and there is shortage of water and other sanitary facilities. Again people are either not wearing masking while in public spaces or have them on but are not wearing them appropriately.

The situation calls for increased vigilance, including providing ample water coupled with teaching the public the need to raise their hygiene standards. Further, the slum dwellers should be encouraged to use masks properly in public places and to ensure that they do not share their masks. One major way for the State to convince residents that it cares for their welfare is by dispensing the masks for free.

