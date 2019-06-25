Editorials EDITORIAL: Form One rule timely

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Though painful, the decision by Education Secretary George Magoha to prevent pupils from revising their Form One choices after sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams is a major step in the right direction.

Some school heads have for a long time used the opportunity for re-selection to take advantage of desperate parents by asking for bribes to re-allocate slots. The new system will bring a higher measure of accountability for all the officials involved in the process.

The order now means that all Form One slots will be allocated to pupils based on their selection before sitting for the national examination. This will ensure that the process is fair and transparent.