EDITORIAL: Form One rule timely

EDITORIAL: Form One rule timelyTuesday, June 25, 2019 19:15
Though painful, the decision by Education Secretary George Magoha to prevent pupils from revising their Form One choices after sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams is a major step in the right direction.
Some school heads have for a long time used the opportunity for re-selection to take advantage of desperate parents by asking for bribes to re-allocate slots. The new system will bring a higher measure of accountability for all the officials involved in the process.
The order now means that all Form One slots will be allocated to pupils based on their selection before sitting for the national examination. This will ensure that the process is fair and transparent.
The directive provides pupils with a window between now and October to revise their selections. This is adequate time and those in charge should give the children and their parents enough guidance so that they can make the right choices. Stakeholders in the sector should now ensure that all pupils across the 47 counties have access to the online portal. Some remote areas might have challenges which eventually will delay the process. This too must be addressed.