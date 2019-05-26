Editorials EDITORIAL: Fulfil plates promise

Imported cars at the port of Mombasa. The new generation number plates were supposed to be rolled out in September 2015 to curb crime. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority has announced that digital number plates will now be rolled out in January.

According to the government, it plans to replace the current plates by January with motorists expected to part with Sh3,000 for each.

However, many motorists have not forgotten that this is not the first time the government has promised to roll out the plates only to push the implementation date.

The digital number plates were supposed to be rolled out in September 2015, but have been bogged down by legal disputes over the tendering. We hope that this time the digital number plates will be rolled out without fail. The main aim of the exercise was to curb tax evasion and criminal syndicates.

The agency now argues that it is not part of the legal dispute and is free to launch a fresh tender.

Motorists are keeping their fingers crossed on whether the latest promise will be fulfilled or will be replaced by another.