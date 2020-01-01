Editorials EDITORIAL: Gas rules welcome

The tough regulations by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) aimed at curbing illegal trading in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) mark a step towards the right direction.

From today, selling cooking gas without a receipt will attract a fine of Sh50,000 while illegal gas refilling will attract a minimum Sh10 million fine.

Also, entities discharging bulk gas in a location that lacks regulatory approval will be fined Sh10 million. While these measures are meant to protect consumers from counterfeits and mishandling of the highly flammable product, a lot needs to be done to streamline the sector. Ensuring that everyone is issued with a receipt is the easiest part of the whole process as unscrupulous individuals can forge the same.

EPRA should sensitise consumers on the new laws and educate them on the importance of buying LPG from certified vendors.

As it is, it will be hard to know whether cylinders delivered to homes by various vendors operating in residential areas are legitimately filled. The enforcement of the laws should also not open new avenues for corrupt government officers to extort traders.

