EDITORIAL: House probe welcome

MPs in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The move by Parliament to open an inquiry into the frequent leakages, spillage and siphoning of petroleum products along the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline is a step in the right direction.

Given that the pipeline is less than a year old, it is only prudent that the legislators and the company get to the bottom of the matter.

There is need to beef up surveillance along the pipeline path so as to ward off those intent on reaping where they have not sown.

The MPs have rightly queried why a leak detection system was not part of the scope of works when the multi-billion shilling pipeline was being constructed.

This was a serious lapse that will ultimately end up costing the Kenyan taxpayers yet it could have been avoided from the word go. We also want to urge the company and security agencies to ensure that those caught tampering with the pipeline face the full force of the law. The arrest of seven people found siphoning fuel recently is a welcome development.

