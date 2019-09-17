EDITORIAL: Imports drop timely

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Imports drop timelyTuesday, September 17, 2019 22:00
Import orders by State entities have dropped by nearly a third in the financial year to June compared to a year earlier, which is a positive development. This is especially so given that imports have been rising in the past six years, except for the year preceding the 2017 General Election when the orders marginally dropped.
Though statistics do not disclose what the imports are, the items that State departments and agencies commonly order include consumer goods such as furniture and textiles.
First, a reduction in unnecessary consumption is good for the country, and any policy that helps cut on extravagance and wastage of public resources is a welcome move. More than that, less importation of such items in favour of locally-produced goods would be good for the Kenyan economy.
By ordering locally, it helps to boost traders financially and creates more revenue through job creation.
Besides, it will be useful for the government to access goods and services at a lower cost.
It is also noteworthy that the reduction in the import has resulted from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Buy Kenya-Build Kenya policy initiative aimed at creating employment.
