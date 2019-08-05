Editorials EDITORIAL: KPC probe welcome

A Kenya Pipeline Company depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has now moved to ask the Director of Criminal Investigations to probe how some Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) staff may have altered the design of the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil line, leaving out a key component like a leakage detector.

By sheer size of the project, this investigation request makes a lot of sense and should be pursued to its logical conclusion and those found culpable brought to book, be they KPC staff or anybody else that was involved.

Without the leak detection technology, the economy is exposed on many fronts; both in terms of costs and the likely disruption of important logistics such as distribution food and drugs, leading to heavy economic losses and deaths. The status quo is therefore untenable.

We urge the Epra and the criminal investigations office to ensure the investigations are water-tight, the culprits nailed and they are made to face the law as soon as possible.

Such a step should warn anybody and any agency that careless missteps come with painful consequences.

