Editorials EDITORIAL: KQ probe welcome

A Kenya Airways plane at JKIA. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The move by Kenya Airways to hire a UK company to investigate the crash that damaged two of its aircraft in February should ultimately translate to improved safety of its fleet and an increased awareness among staff to observe aviation rules and regulations at all times.

As it is, KQ does not have enough planes to run its businesses efficiently. This has come as an inconvenience to its customers and its shareholders as well are feeling the impact in the face of dwindled returns on their investment.

As such, when its aircraft are grounded because of accidents that could easily have been avoided if proper procedures were followed, it is not just the airline that suffers.

This affects a long chain of stakeholders. Worse, it does not reflect well on the company’s profile.

Safety is the greatest asset for an aviation company. That KQ is being proactive about improving its safety record is a signal that it serious about this.

