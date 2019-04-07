EDITORIAL: MPs must raise output

Editorials
EDITORIAL: MPs must raise outputSunday, April 7, 2019 23:19
Reports that the National Assembly has acquired tablets to enable MPs go paperless from April 23 are welcome.
But even as the Parliamentary Service Commission installs the 350 tablets in the House for use by the National Assembly, the Kenyan taxpayers who have footed the bill are expecting a better return for their money.
The quality of debates coming out of the august House needs to go a notch higher while the endemic problem of lack of quorum must be resolved once and for all.
The image our lawmakers exhibit during live broadcasts has left many Kenyans fuming.
The rows of empty seats that cost the taxpayers a bundle are clear proof that some of our parliamentarians don’t take their business seriously.
Now that millions of shillings have been spent on seeking to improve their stay in the House, we hope that the debates on the floor and committee sittings will add value.
At the end of the day, they should not forget that they are the people’s representatives and that should always be at the core of their day-to day deliberations.
