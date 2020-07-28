Editorials EDITORIAL: MPs should work remotely

The National Assembly has reorganised its sittings to tame the spread of the the coronavirus, especially after some MPs tested positive.

On July 2, it altered its calendar to hold daylong sittings only on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Now, the sittings have further been cut to one day a week, which will severely affect its legislation and oversight roles.

In a time of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of Parliament becomes even more critical.

It has to pass emergency laws, allocate resources and scrutinise government action.

It is, therefore, important that Parliament adopts technology to help carry on the business of the day.

There are a variety of remote working tools that can help MPs carry out their mandate even from home.

What is needed is to modify laws and procedures to allow for remote working as some parliaments across the world have done.

There is also the option of changing venue to a large facility like a stadium for effective physical distancing.