Editorials EDITORIAL: Matatu redesign bid valid

The proposal to redesign the 33-seater buses to accommodate 23 commuters is a good move. FILE PHOTO | NMG

There is no doubt that the passenger transport has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Matatus have been forced to carry few passengers as part of a set of containment measures instituted by the government in a bid to slow the spread of the virus that continues to claimed lives.

With the government also discouraging matatu operators against increasing fares, the industry has certainly been driving on a rocky road since President Uhuru Kenyatta announced social distancing rules and imposed a countrywide night curfew. The situation is particularly tougher for matatu owners who took loans to buy their vehicles.

Therefore, the proposal to redesign the 33-seater buses to accommodate 23 commuters is a good move. This will enable matatu owners to earn their livelihoods and returns on their investments while meeting other financial obligations.