EDITORIAL: Mobile bond welcome

Individuals seeking to purchase T-bills and bonds have had to contend with a bureaucratic process that is at odds with the current state of digitisation of most services including investments. One has to read newspapers or go to the CBK website to find new auctions of the securities. Applications are then made on physical forms and dropped at CBK’s branches or currency centres. Once the results are out, investors will contact CBK to find out if their application was successful and the amounts they need to pay. The mobile platform seeks to aggregate all these services, allowing individuals to track new bond auctions, apply for the same and receive payment of maturing securities.