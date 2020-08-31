EDITORIAL: Posta price raise ill-advised

Editorials
EDITORIAL: Posta price raise ill-advisedTuesday, September 1, 2020 1:15
The proposal by the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) to raise the cost of sending letters by up to 30 per cent requires rethinking.
While it is true that PCK faces a drop in revenues in an environment of increasing cost of service, the solution cannot be to raise costs.
Price increase may present short-term returns but carries the risk of heightened migration of customers to Internet-based mailing systems and private couriers, which are already posing stiff competition.
Consumers have become more aggressive and are increasingly seeking efficient and affordable service, a mix that was previously seen by many businesses as an impossibility. This calls for PCK to find ways of incorporating technology in its services to manage costs while riding on innovations and partnerships to improve on the quality.
PCK should fully exploit the reputation of safe mail service delivery, which is among the critical considerations for many customers, to launch more innovative products.
The firm should deepen partnerships like that it signed with Safaricom late last year allowing customers to subscribe for digital mailboxes and have letters and parcels delivered at their homes. It is also welcome to see PCK roll out services such as Posta Dispatch, which allows people shopping online to rely on it for goods delivery.
