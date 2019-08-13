Editorials EDITORIAL: Punish errant officials

There is an urgent need to investigate the highlighted cases and ensure that those found culpable are made to pay. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The revelation by the Auditor-General that the National Youth Service (NYS) spent Sh533 million on non-existent markets in Karen and Ngong Road in Nairobi is almost unbelievable were it not for the fact that theft of public funds has become all too common in government institutions.

The auditor's report is typical of the fraud that Kenyans have seen before at NYS, and it almost seems as if there has been no lessons learnt. The auditor points to irregularities in procurement, where materials ordered were in excess of what would was required, as well as no explanations being provided for the expenditure of millions more.

The NYS management is to blame for this state of affairs, according to the auditor-general.

It is unacceptable that the current leadership of the institutions failed to do better bearing in mind the monumental fraud that past officials have been accused of perpetrating -- where billions of shillings were lost and no services were rendered or goods delivered.

Certainly, there is an urgent need to investigate the highlighted cases and ensure that those found culpable are made to pay. Until this is done, the war on corruption is unlikely to make any headway.

